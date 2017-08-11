 

What’s on PAC-B? Aug. 12-18

Aug 11, 2017

Program Log Baldwinsville PAC-B (Channel 98, FiOS 30)

Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Time Warner and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next ten programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.

Saturday, Aug.12

  • 9:00 AM Classic Baker Football vs. F/M Hornets (9/26/14)
  • 10:55AM Baker Boys’ Volleyball vs. C. N. S. (9/27/16)
  • 12:00PM Lysander Town Board Metting (8/3/17)
  • 12:30PM CMS & You August 2017
  • 1:00 PM Addiction Awareness: Community Wesleyan (2016)
  • 2:15 PM This Old Topless House (2004)
  • 3:00 PM Summer Flowers: Cathy Loperfido (2009)
  • 3:30 PM BPL Art Show: Photography of Mary Shear (2004)
  • 4:00 PM B’Ville Volunteer Center 2016 Man & Woman of the Year (2017)
  • 5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church
  • 6:00 PM Baker Football vs. F/M Hornets (9/26/14)
  • 7:55 PM Baker Boys’ Volleyball vs. C. N. S. (9/27/16)
  • 9:00 PM Lysander Town Board Metting (8/3/17)
  • 9:30 PM CMS & You
  • 10:00PM Addiction Awareness: Community Wesleyan (2016)
  • 11:15PM This Old Topless House (2004)

Sunday, Aug. 13

  • 9:00 AM Lysander Town Board Meeting (8/3/17)
  • 9:30 AM CMS & You
  • 10:00AM Addiction Awareness: Community Wesleyan (2016)
  • 11:15AM This Old Topless House (2004)
  • 12:00 PM Summer Flowers: Cathy Loperfido (2009)
  • 12:30 PM BPL Art Show: Photography of Mary Shear (2004)
  • 1:00 PM B’Ville Volunteer Center 2016 Man & Woman of the Year (2017)
  • 1:40 PM Rocks R Us: Kathy & Loren Patterson @ BPL 4/16/2009
  • 3:00 PM First Presbyterian Church
  • 4:00 PM Words to Live By – Trinity Assembly of God
  • 5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church
  • 6:00 PM Lysander Town Board Metting (8/3/17)
  • 6:30 PM CMS & You
  • 7:00 PM Addiction Awareness: Community Wesleyan (2016)
  • 8:15 PM This Old Topless House (2004)
  • 9:00 PM Baker Football vs. F/M Hornets (9/26/14)
  • 10:55PM Baker Boys’ Volleyball vs. C. N. S. (9/27/16)

Monday, Aug. 14

  • 9:00 AM Summer Flowers: Cathy Loperfido (2009)
  • 9:30 AM BPL Art Show: Photography of Mary Shear (2004)
  • 10:00 AM B’Ville Volunteer Center 2016 Man & Woman of the Year (2017)
  • 11:40 AM Rocks R Us: Kathy & Loren Patterson @ BPL 4/16/2009
  • 12:00PM Baker Football vs. F/M Hornets (9/26/14)
  • 1:55 PM Baker Boys’ Volleyball vs. C. N. S. (9/27/16)
  • 3:00 PM Lysander Town Board Metting (8/3/17)
  • 3:30 PM CMS & You
  • 4:00 PM Addiction Awareness: Community Wesleyan (2016)
  • 5:15 PM This Old Topless House (2004)
  • 6:00 PM Baker Football vs. F/M Hornets (9/26/14)
  • 7:55 PM Baker Boys’ Volleyball vs. C. N. S. (9/27/16)
  • 9:00 PM Summer Flowers: Cathy Loperfido (2009)
  • 9:30 PM BPL Art Show: Photography of Mary Shear (2004)
  • 10:00 PM B’Ville Volunteer Center 2016 Man & Woman of the Year (2017)
  • 10:40 PM Rocks R Us: Kathy & Loren Patterson @ BPL 4/16/2009

Tuesday, Aug. 15

  • 9:00 AM Baker Football vs. Rome Free Academy (9/27/13)
  • 11:01AM Baker Girls’ Volleyball vs. W. Genny (11/6/2015)
  • 12:00PM B’Ville Community Band @ St. Augustine’s Church (6/28/17)
  • 1:10 PM Nash & Hudson Nationals @ Batavia (2009)
  • 2:00 PM Steam Pageant @ Canandaigua (2013)
  • 3:00 PM Elden String Concert (2012)
  • 3:50 PM Baker Jazz Band Concert (2014)
  • 5:20 PM B’ville Schools 4th Grade Colonial Days (2004)
  • 6:00 PM How to Build a Log Cabin (2003-2004)
  • 7:00 PM Friends of BPL: “Ballantyne Gardens” w Lisa & Tim Ballantyne (2015)
  • 7:50 PM BPL Art Show: Sarah Anderson (2005)
  • 8:20 PM Windsor Price & Art Licourt: Morris Pumps (2006)
  • 9:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Hotels of Baldwinsville (2014)
  • 10:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Stu Hosler (5/21/06)
  • 11:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Blizzard of 88 (2016)

Wednesday, Aug. 16

  • 9:00 AM How to Build a Log Cabin (2003-2004)
  • 10:00 AM Friends of BPL: “Ballantyne Gardens” w Lisa & Tim Ballantyne (2015)
  • 10:50 AM BPL Art Show: Sarah Anderson (2005)
  • 11:20 AM Windsor Price & Art Licourt: Morris Pumps (2006)
  • 12:00PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Hotels of Baldwinsville (2014)
  • 1:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Stu Hosler (5/21/06)
  • 2:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Blizzard of 88 (2016)
  • 3:00 PM Baker Football vs. Rome Free Academy (9/27/13)
  • 5:01 PM Baker Girls’ Volleyball vs. W. Genny (11/6/2015)
  • 6:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ St. Augustine’s Church (6/28/17)
  • 7:10 PM Nash & Hudson Nationals @ Batavia (2009)
  • 8:00 PM Steam Pageant @ Canandaigua (2013)
  • 9:00 PM Elden String Concert (2012)
  • 9:50 PM Baker Jazz Band Concert (2014)
  • 11:20 PM B’ville Schools 4th Grade Colonial Days (2004)

Thursday, Aug. 17

  • 9:00 AM Elden String Concert (2012)
  • 9:50 AM Baker Jazz Band Concert (2014)
  • 11:20 AM B’ville Schools 4th Grade Colonial Days (2004)
  • 12:00PM How to Build a Log Cabin (2003-2004)
  • 1:00 PM Friends of BPL: “Ballantyne Gardens” w Lisa & Tim Ballantyne (2015)
  • 1:50 PM BPL Art Show: Sarah Anderson (2005)
  • 2:20 PM Windsor Price & Art Licourt: Morris Pumps (2006)
  • 3:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Hotels of Baldwinsville (2014)
  • 4:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Stu Hosler (5/21/06)
  • 5:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Blizzard of 88 (2016)
  • 6:00 PM Baker Football vs. Rome Free Academy (9/27/13)
  • 8:01 PM Baker Girls’ Volleyball vs. W. Genny (11/6/2015)
  • 9:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ St. Augustine’s Church (6/28/17)
  • 10:10 PM Nash & Hudson Nationals @ Batavia (2009)
  • 11:00 PM Steam Pageant @ Canandaigua (2013)

Friday, Aug. 18

  • 9:00 AM B’Ville Community Band @ St. Augustine’s Church (6/28/17)
  • 10:10 AM Nash & Hudson Nationals @ Batavia (2009)
  • 11:00 AM Steam Pageant @ Canandaigua (2013)
  • 12:00PM Elden String Concert (2012)
  • 12:50 PM Baker Jazz Band Concert (2014)
  • 2:20 PM Baldwinsville Schools 4th Grade Colonial Days (2004)
  • 3:00 PM How to Build a Log Cabin (2003-2004)
  • 4:00 PM Friends of BPL: “Ballantyne Gardens” w Lisa & Tim Ballantyne (2015)
  • 4:50 PM BPL Art Show: Sarah Anderson (2005)
  • 5:20 PM Windsor Price & Art Licourt: Morris Pumps (2006)
  • 6:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Hotels of Baldwinsville (2014)
  • 7:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Stu Hosler (5/21/06)
  • 8:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Blizzard of 88 (2016)
  • 9:00 PM Baker Football vs. Rome Free Academy (9/27/13)
  • 11:01PM Baker Girls’ Volleyball vs. W. Genny (11/6/2015)

Ashley M. Casey

Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.

