Trail race fundraiser planned for Aug. 30

Members of the Cazenovia girls cross country team lead the way at the start of the 2016 trail run. This year’s race, which is open to the public will be Wednesday, August 30. (submitted photo)

The Cazenovia Girls and Boys Cross Country teams will sponsor a three-mile trail run fundraiser on their Fenner Road course on September 1. The race is open to participants of all ages with a men’s race to kick off at 6 p.m., followed by a women’s race at 6:45 p.m.

The entry fee is only $10 to participate, with an added $6 fee for those who wish to pre-order a t-shirt by August 26. Proceeds from the race will be used to help defray costs for the teams to compete at more distant invitational meets.

Entry forms may be obtained via the school web-site athletics page at: cazenoviacsd.com/athletics/team-notes/cazenovia-x-c-trail-run-information, or from the high school office or any cross country athlete.

The race will be conducted on the Lakers’ scenic 4,800-meter course traversing woods, fields and small streams in the Fenner countryside. Free parking and restroom facilities will be available near the start line at the school’s Fenner Road Sean Googin Athletic Complex.

Advanced entry forms should be mailed by August 26. Participants may also sign up on race day near the start line beginning at 4:30 p.m.

For more information, contact the team via Cazenovia High School at 315-655-1370 or by email at kwheeler@caz.cnyric.org.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story