Tillie’s Touch to hold bottle and can drive Aug. 13

In 2015, hundreds of backpacks were filled for local students at the Tillie’s Touch Youth Day Picnic. They are currently seeking donations for this summer’s event. (File photo)
Local non-profit Tillie’s Touch will be hosting a bottle and can collection drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13 to raise money for their annual school supply giveaway.
Each year, Tillie’s Touch holds a school supply giveaway in East Syracuse to help support local students to ensure they have everything they need when going back to school. Students are given a free backpack filled with supplies they will need for the upcoming year.
In addition to bottles and cans, Tillie’s Touch is collecting: school supplies including loose leaf paper, pens, pencil boxes, glue sticks, markers, crayons, two-pocket folders, three-ring binders, spiral notebooks, composition notebooks and erasers; sports equipment and cleats; and gently used children’s clothes. Monetary donations will also be accepted.
The donation and can drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. throughout the village of East Syracuse. Place all items to be donated in plastic bags and place them near your mail box or at the end of driveway.
Checks can be made to: Tillie’s Touch, 111 Patton Avenue, East Syracuse, NY 13057. For more information, go to tilliestouch.org or call founder Dale Johnson at 315-254-8569.
Aug 11, 2017 0
Aug 11, 2017 0
Aug 11, 2017 0
Aug 11, 2017 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jan 07, 2010
Jun 03, 2011
Aug 11, 2017
Aug 11, 2017
Aug 11, 2017
Aug 11, 2017