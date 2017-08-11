Tillie’s Touch to hold bottle and can drive Aug. 13

In 2015, hundreds of backpacks were filled for local students at the Tillie’s Touch Youth Day Picnic. They are currently seeking donations for this summer’s event. (File photo)

Local non-profit Tillie’s Touch will be hosting a bottle and can collection drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13 to raise money for their annual school supply giveaway.

Each year, Tillie’s Touch holds a school supply giveaway in East Syracuse to help support local students to ensure they have everything they need when going back to school. Students are given a free backpack filled with supplies they will need for the upcoming year.

In addition to bottles and cans, Tillie’s Touch is collecting: school supplies including loose leaf paper, pens, pencil boxes, glue sticks, markers, crayons, two-pocket folders, three-ring binders, spiral notebooks, composition notebooks and erasers; sports equipment and cleats; and gently used children’s clothes. Monetary donations will also be accepted.

The donation and can drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. throughout the village of East Syracuse. Place all items to be donated in plastic bags and place them near your mail box or at the end of driveway.

Checks can be made to: Tillie’s Touch, 111 Patton Avenue, East Syracuse, NY 13057. For more information, go to tilliestouch.org or call founder Dale Johnson at 315-254-8569.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story