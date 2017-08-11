 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

MADison COWnty 5K race returns to Nelson

Aug 11, 2017 Cazenovia Republican, News

MADison COWnty 5K race returns to Nelson

Downtown Nelson awakened last Saturday, Aug. 5, to the arrival of over 200 runners and walkers, as the Mad.Co.W 5K made a triumphant return. (photo by Gene Gissin)

Downtown Nelson awakened last Saturday, Aug. 5, to the arrival of over 200 runners and walkers, as the Mad.Co.W 5K made a triumphant return.

The 3.1-mile course through the Nelson countryside was completed by Peter Kane of Funk Road, Erieville, in a blazing 16 minutes and 42 seconds. He was joined by female winner, Kristen Beilein, of Syracuse, who completed the course in 20 minutes and 41 seconds. The winners were followed by another 218 participants who welcomed the return of Mad.Co.W to the Route 20 Road Challenge series.

Peter Kane, the first place male in this year’s Mad.Co.W 5K, with a time of 16.42. (photo by Gene Gissin)

Kristen Beilein, the first place female finisher in this year’s Mad.Co.W 5K, with a time of 20.41. (photo by Gene Gissin)

(photo by Gene Gissin)

“The In Your Pace Running Club of Cazenovia, New Woodstock, Erieville and Nelson sincerely thank everyone who helped make the return a wonderful success,” according to a statement from the organization.

Comment on this Story

Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball bcsd Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime election ESM F-M Fayetteville-Manlius football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill