MADison COWnty 5K race returns to Nelson

Downtown Nelson awakened last Saturday, Aug. 5, to the arrival of over 200 runners and walkers, as the Mad.Co.W 5K made a triumphant return. (photo by Gene Gissin)

Downtown Nelson awakened last Saturday, Aug. 5, to the arrival of over 200 runners and walkers, as the Mad.Co.W 5K made a triumphant return.

The 3.1-mile course through the Nelson countryside was completed by Peter Kane of Funk Road, Erieville, in a blazing 16 minutes and 42 seconds. He was joined by female winner, Kristen Beilein, of Syracuse, who completed the course in 20 minutes and 41 seconds. The winners were followed by another 218 participants who welcomed the return of Mad.Co.W to the Route 20 Road Challenge series.

“The In Your Pace Running Club of Cazenovia, New Woodstock, Erieville and Nelson sincerely thank everyone who helped make the return a wonderful success,” according to a statement from the organization.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story