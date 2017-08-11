Carrier Park receives construction awards

Supervisor Ed Michalenko announcing awards for King & King Architects and Appel Osborne Landscape Architects at the July 21 Symphoria concert at Carrier Park. Submitted Photo

DeWitt’s Carrier Park really is “more than you think!” The Willis Carrier Park & Recreation Center in the town of DeWitt was recently awarded the 2016 Design & Installation Silver Excellence in Masonry Award from the American Concrete Institute. Carrier Park shares the award with King & King Architects.

Palucci Engineering, McGinnis-Nelson Construction, Loomis Masonry, and Barnes & Cone, Inc. were also named on the American Concrete Institute award.

In recognition of local businesses who helped to design and construct the state-of-the-art facility, one of the first totally integrated, totally handicap accessible facilities of its kind in the United States, Town of DeWitt Supervisor Ed Michalenko presented Mark Azzarello of King & King Architects and Taylor Goldthwaite and Jessica Smith of Appel Osborne Landscape Architects with a special award of recognition to a large crowd gathered at Carrier Park on Friday, July 21 for a Symphoria concert and fireworks display.

To learn more about the Carrier Park facilities, go to carrierpark.org.

Some more photos from the event:

