Car flips over in traffic accident on Forman Street

Local photographer Gene Gissin captured the scene of the Aug. 10 car accident at the intersection of Forman and Albany streets. The accident caused a car, which coillided with the back end of a stopped truck, to flip over. Only minor injuries were suffered, according to police.

A two-car accident on Forman Street yesterday caused one car to flip over and debris and shattered glass to cover the road at the intersection with Albany Street. Luckily, the accident looked worse than it was and only minor injuries were suffered in the incident, according to Police Chief Michael Hayes.

The accident, which occurred around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, occurred when a car being driven higher than the posted speed limit rear-ended a truck stopped at a red light at the Forman-Albany intersection, according to police. The speed of the car caused it to force itself under the stopped truck, the momentum of which caused the car to flip over onto its side and come to rest on its top, Hayes said.

“Luckily there was nobody in the crosswalk at the time, or somebody would be dead,” Hayes said.

The driver of the car, whose name was not available at press time, was ticketed for speeding and failure to keep right.

