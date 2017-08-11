 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Car flips over in traffic accident on Forman Street

Aug 11, 2017 Cazenovia Republican, Crime

Car flips over in traffic accident on Forman Street

Local photographer Gene Gissin captured the scene of the Aug. 10 car accident at the intersection of Forman and Albany streets. The accident caused a car, which coillided with the back end of a stopped truck, to flip over. Only minor injuries were suffered, according to police.

By Jason Emerson

Editor

A two-car accident on Forman Street yesterday caused one car to flip over and debris and shattered glass to cover the road at the intersection with Albany Street. Luckily, the accident looked worse than it was and only minor injuries were suffered in the incident, according to Police Chief Michael Hayes.

The accident, which occurred around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, occurred when a car being driven higher than the posted speed limit rear-ended a truck stopped at a red light at the Forman-Albany intersection, according to police. The speed of the car caused it to force itself under the stopped truck, the momentum of which caused the car to flip over onto its side and come to rest on its top, Hayes said.

“Luckily there was nobody in the crosswalk at the time, or somebody would be dead,” Hayes said.

The driver of the car, whose name was not available at press time, was ticketed for speeding and failure to keep right.

Comment on this Story

Caz-Nelson water line project gets $200K federal grant
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime DeWitt election ESM F-M Fayetteville-Manlius football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill