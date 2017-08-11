Be registered if you want to vote in September primary

Madison County residents who wish to vote in the Sept. 12 primary election must be registered by Aug. 18, according to a reminder from county election commissioners.

Anyone who has moved since they last registered must re-register. Registration forms are available from the Madison County Board of Elections by calling 315-366-2231 or can be downloaded at madisoncounty.ny.gov/boe. Forms are also available at post offices, libraries and town, city and village clerks’ offices.

Anyone wishing to vote by absentee ballot can call the Board of Elections at 315-366-2231 for an application, download one at madisoncounty.ny.gov/boe or stop by the Board of Elections and fill out an application and vote in person.

All absentee ballots must be received no later than 9 p.m. at the Board of Elections on Sept. 12, or postmarked no later than Sept. 11.

