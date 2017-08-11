Be registered if you want to vote in September primary

Aug 11, 2017 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Government
Madison County residents who wish to vote in the Sept. 12 primary election must be registered by Aug. 18, according to a reminder from county election commissioners.
Anyone who has moved since they last registered must re-register. Registration forms are available from the Madison County Board of Elections by calling 315-366-2231 or can be downloaded at madisoncounty.ny.gov/boe. Forms are also available at post offices, libraries and town, city and village clerks’ offices.
Anyone wishing to vote by absentee ballot can call the Board of Elections at 315-366-2231 for an application, download one at madisoncounty.ny.gov/boe or stop by the Board of Elections and fill out an application and vote in person.
All absentee ballots must be received no later than 9 p.m. at the Board of Elections on Sept. 12, or postmarked no later than Sept. 11.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
Aug 11, 2017 0
Aug 11, 2017 0
Aug 11, 2017 0
Aug 11, 2017 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jan 07, 2010
Jun 03, 2011
Aug 11, 2017
Aug 11, 2017
Aug 11, 2017
Aug 11, 2017