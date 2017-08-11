Area Police Blotters: Weeks of July 27 to 29

Aug 11, 2017 Hayleigh Gowans Crime, Eagle Bulletin
A 17-year-old female, of Southfield Drive, Fayetteville, was arrested July 29 and charged with unlawfully dealing with a child in the first degree.
Andrew N. Patsos, 19, of E. Franklin Street, Fayetteville, was arrested July 29 and charged with a common law DWI and unlicensed operation.
Peter L. Stumpf, 44, of East Franklin Street, Fayetteville, was arrested July 28 and charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and menacing in the second degree.
Marilyn E. Slishevsky, 67, of Gibson Road, Nedrow, was arrested July 28 and charged with a DWI, a DWI with a blood alcohol concentration of more than .08 percent, refusal to take breath test, driving too slow, failure to dim headlights and failure to keep right.
Phillip J. Jackson, 40, of Canal Street, Canastota, was arrested July 28 and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree.
Charles N. Lunderman, 27, of Farmington Road, Manlius, was arrested July 27 and charged with a DWI, a DWI with a blood alcohol concentration of more than .08 percent, refusal of breath test, speeding and failure to keep right.
Mark R. Owens, 32, of Thompson Road, Cicero, was arrested July 27 and charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument in the third degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.
