The Allstate Foundation donates to F-M’s A Better Chance

Allstate agency owner Nick Bova recently secured a $1,000 Allstate Foundation Helping Hands in the Community grant to support A Better Chance’s efforts to provide Fayetteville-Manlius youth with team-building, conflict resolution and leadership skills to allow them to step up as leaders and achieve their full potential.

As a volunteer with A Better Chance, agency owner Nick Bova joins thousands of Allstate agency owners and financial specialists around the country mobilizing youth and giving them the tools and resources to address pressing social issues in their communities and around the world.

“As a small business owner in Manlius, one of the most important things I can do is give back by helping to develop our future leaders,” Allstate agency owner Nick Bova said. “When we turn to youth as problem solvers instead of labeling them as problems to be solved, we’re consistently surprised and inspired by their ingenuity, passion and commitment to improving lives. Organizations like A Better Chance provide them the resources and confidence to take action both locally and globally.”

Youth empowerment is a national signature Allstate Foundation program founded on the belief that Good Starts Young℠. A Better Chance is one of thousands of nonprofits this year that will receive Allstate Foundation Helping Hands in the Community grants secured by agency owners and financial specialists on behalf of the organizations where they volunteer. The grants support organizations addressing domestic violence, youth empowerment, disaster preparedness, hunger and other causes.

The Helping Hands in the Community grants are one example of The Allstate Foundation’s legacy of empowering youth.

For more information about the A Better Chance house, go to fmabetterchance.org.

