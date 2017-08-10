Solvay Bank to open branch office in Baldwinsville

Solvay Bank will open a SMART*Office in B'ville, designed to integrate banking technology tools with personalized customer service.

Solvay Bank has announced plans to open a tenth office in the village of Baldwinsville. The new office will be located at 197 Downer Street, the former site of a First Niagara branch.

“We are very excited to have a presence in Baldwinsville and we expect our new office to be operational by the end of this year,” said Paul P. Mello, president and CEO of Solvay Bank.

The Baldwinsville Office will be a SMART*Office, designed to integrate banking technology tools with personalized customer service. Extensive renovations to the existing structure and property are set to begin in the coming weeks.

The office will have an open floor plan that will include a tech bar, an area where employees will offer hands-on demonstrations of digital products for both consumer and business clients.

“Branch staff roles have evolved from being strictly transactional to being a source of knowledge on financial technology products,” said Mello. “We are going to create an atmosphere of engagement, where folks can experience all that we have to offer or simply to ask a question about a particular loan or deposit product.”

The announcement of a 10th location comes during a momentous year for Solvay Bank. Earlier this year on March 17, the bank celebrated its 100th anniversary. To mark this milestone, customer celebrations are being held throughout the year at each of Solvay Bank’s locations. Each celebration supports a not-for-profit organization in the Central New York community.

“With the addition of the Baldwinsville office, we can provide better service to our customers in the area,” said Mello. “We also look forward to meeting area residents and becoming part of the fabric of the community. Our mission is always to support and become involved in the neighborhoods we serve.”

Founded in 1917, Solvay Bank is the largest independent commercial bank headquartered and operating in Onondaga County. Solvay Bank’s Corporate Offices are located at 1537 Milton Avenue in Solvay. The bank also has a branch at the Milton Avenue location as well as eight additional branches located in Camillus, Cicero, DeWitt, Fairmount, Liverpool, North Syracuse, downtown Syracuse and Westvale. It also owns Solvay Bank Insurance Agency, Inc., a full service general insurance agency.

For more information about Solvay Bank, visit solvaybank.com.

