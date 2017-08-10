OUR VIEW: Vote to help local charities

A charitable organization can do a lot with $10,000, and five regional charities are currently in the running to win that amount through the annual Today’s Options Champions Competition.

The Today’s Options Champions Competition is designed to recognize everyday champions who are making a difference in the lives of older Americans in Central New York. The competition receives nominations from local charities to honor individuals who help older adults in Central New York live healthier and happier lives. During the month-long public voting period, anyone may go to the competition website and vote once a day for the finalist they would like to see win the competition, and the charity that will receive the funds.

During the past two years, a Cazenovia resident and/or charity has been one of the five competition finalists and, while no one from Caz is in the finals this year, that does not mean the competition should be ignored. This year’s finalists represent impactful and worthy charities in our region, including Vera House, InterFaith Works of Central New York, Oasis, Feed Our Vets and North Area Meals on Wheels. (The two champions representing InterFaith Works of Central New York, Sandy Bufis and Suzanne Loveland, are from nearby Fayetteville.)

The Champion with the most votes will be named the 2017 Today’s Options Grand Champion. He or she will be honored at the New York State Fair’s Chevy Court on Aug. 29 before the Marshall Tucker Band at 2 p.m. The winner will present a $10,000 donation to his or her chosen charitable organization at that time.

Go to

to read the Champions’ full stories, watch their videos on YouTube and cast your vote for the winner. Voting is open now through August 22. Each voter has the opportunity to vote once per day for the Today’s Options Grand Champion.

