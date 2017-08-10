Marjorie G. Robbins

Marjorie G. Robbins, of Manlius, died peacefully Thursday morning, Aug. 3, 2017, at Crouse Hospital. Born in Boston, Mass., she grew up in Beverly Hills, Calif. and Seattle, Wash. Marjorie was an active member of the Cazenovia community and owned Marjorie Country Clothes which later became Marjorie of Cazenovia, a merchant of fine clothing. She was a member of the Cazenovia Club and Limestone Creek Hunt Club. Marjorie was also very active at the First Presbyterian Church of Cazenovia for many years, where she served on several committees and was a greeter, welcoming parishioners during the month of July. She was a member of many boards in Cazenovia and with St. Joseph’s Hospital. Marjorie will be remembered as a person that loved everyone, was always happy and making those around her feel her joy. She also had a special affection for her dog, Leon.

She is survived by two step-children, David (Cathy) Robbins of San Diego and Nancy (Al) Miller of Saratoga Springs; four step-grandchildren; her dear friend, Beth Ryan of Cazenovia as well as many other friends. Marjorie was predeceased by her first husband, William Fitzer and by her second husband, Willis Robbins.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 26, at the First Presbyterian Church of Cazenovia. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall following the service. Contributions in memory of Mrs. Robbins may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Cazenovia, 27 Albany St., Cazenovia, NY 13035 or Wanderers’ Rest Humane Association, P.O. Box 535, Canastota, NY 13032. To leave a message of sympathy for Marjorie’s family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story