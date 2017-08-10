JCC’s ‘So-Long Summer’ vacation camp starts Aug. 22

Let your child experience a ton of fun and exciting end-of-summer activities at the Sam Pomeranz Jewish Community Center’s “So-Long Summer” vacation camp. The camp, for school-age children entering grades K-6, will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays Aug. 21 through Sept. 1 at the JCC of Syracuse, 5655 Thompson Road. in DeWitt.

Early-and late-care options are available to extend each day from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Half-day options are also available most days. Children may attend just one day or up to all ten days that the camp will be offered.

“Each day we’ve got so many awesome things planned that it will be like one big end-of-summer bash,” said Mick Hagan, JCC director of children and teen services. “We’re going to fill each day with so many cool activities including arts and crafts, games, swimming, sports and more.”

The camp will feature a variety of age-appropriate indoor and outdoor activities as well as special theme days such as water day, super hero day and wacky Wednesday. Field trips to Clark Reservation State Park, Green Lakes State Park, Jamesville Beach and the New York State Fair are also planned.

All campers should bring seasonally appropriate clothing for outdoor activities including sneakers, swimsuit and towel, hat and sun block. Full-day campers are asked to bring a non-meat lunch. An afternoon snack will be provided.

Early registration pricing through Aug. 11 starts at $35 per child for the half-day program and $55 for a full day. Discounts are offered for JCC members and siblings. Registration will continue right up until and throughout the camp, space permitting. Current JCC membership or program enrollment is not required to enroll your child.

For more information and to obtain a registration form, call 315-445-2360 or visit jccsyr.org.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story