Grooves Salon opens on West Manlius Street in East Syracuse

Pictured from left to right: Ciara Campbell, Jennifer Toole, Tanessa Williams and Ann-Marie Wysockey Borkowski. (Hayleigh Gowans)

Shop brings hair care, nail design and thrift shop to village

By Hayleigh Gowans

Staff Writer

Recently, the village of East Syracuse added another business to West Manlius Street — welcoming Grooves Salon to the area.

Grooves Salon offers a wide-range of services, including men and women basic cuts, colors and perms, as well as manicures, pedicures and facial waxing.

Owner Jennifer Toole grew up in East Syracuse and said she was excited to get a chance to own a business in the village. She has owned her own salon for the past 20 years, and it has been located in several other locations, most recently in Eastwood.

Being in the hair care business was something Toole said never intended to be involved with, but over the years her love of working with people and her passion to do her own hair helped her fall into it.

“I was a tomboy growing up, but I love people. I had planned to be a teacher or a social worker and then I started doing hair and I loved it,” said Toole. “It’s always something different and I get to meet so many great people.”

This larger location allows the salon to have a retail vintage/thrift shop in the other half, allowing customers a chance to browse used items at an affordable cost. This is something Toole said she has done in the past, but not all of the salon set ups have been large enough to include many items.

Toole said one of the new services being offered in this location is a “waterless pedicure,” which is less wasteful and more eco-friendly and sanitary because it uses steamed towels instead of the traditional water with jets.

The salon includes five beauty professionals including Toole, Ann-Marie Wysockey Borkowski, Ciara Campbell, Suki Prunner and Toole’s daughter Tanessa Williams.

Giving back to the community is something Toole feels is important for local businesses to do, and currently they are collection supplies for Tillie’s Touch annual school supply giveaway on Aug. 26.

“I think it’s important because if the community supports you, you have to help out when you can,” said Toole. “Everyone needs help at some point. And I think it’s important to help support the people who have given their lives and countless hours to helping people.”

Grooves Salon celebrated a grand opening on July 15, where East Syracuse Mayor Robert Tackman issued a proclamation welcoming them to the village.

Grooves Salon is located at 407 W. Manlius Street in East Syracuse, and is opened from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Call 315-863-7842 to set up an appointment or visit their Facebook page, “Grooves Salon.”

