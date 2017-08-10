Gold’s Gym donates equipment to CBA weight room

Pictured from left: Vince Sportelli '71, treasurer of the alumni association; Tom Muller, Gold's Gym Dewitt owner; Rachel Dydyk, general manager of Gold's Gym; Buddy Wleklinksi, director of athletics; Bob Bewley, physical education teacher and President Brother Joseph Jozwiak, FSC.

Gold’s Gym Dewitt recently donated equipment to the Christian Brothers Academy weight room. Athletes and students in physical education classes will both benefit from the addition of the pieces of equipment. On Thursday, Aug. 3, CBA presented Gold’s Gym Dewitt owner Tom Muller and General Manager Rachel Dydyk with a plaque.

