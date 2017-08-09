Parks and Rec Corner: It’s all fun and games at Allen Road

Allen Road had a great week! Tuesday was emoji day. We saw lots of emojis on shirts, hats, and even shoes. We played knock out soccer with a smaller soccer ball and called it the soccer ball emoji.

Thursday was Halloween Day. Landon Kozdemba wore a sweet squid hat. Even some of the preschoolers brought some Halloween props to play with. They are having a great time playing with their friends and learning new games.

Megan Walsh, the arts and crafts director, has had some super fun crafts this year. Thursday was the famous tie dye craft. She has had some other outstanding crafts including bird feeders, sensory bottles and slime! We’re looking forward to having just as much fun next week!

Soule Road

There has been so much fun and excitement going on at the Town of Clay Recreation site at Soule Road Elementary this past week. The week started off with an exciting Penny Carnival this past Saturday. There were numerous food vendors, expositions, music, and of course, carnival games created by the staff members of each park. This event is held at the end of July each and every year, and has activities for all ages.

The same level of excitement can be found at our park each and every day. Because of the nice weather that we have been having, we were able to play so many different types of water-based games, including using water balloons, squirt guns and sponges. Our slip-n-slide is finally seeing some action as well. With all of this warm weather, we have also been fortunate enough to get some of our special event days outside too.

This past Wednesday, we completed our annual “All-Wheels Wednesday,” where the kids brought in all sorts of different wheeled vehicles for them to race and ride around the school. Bicycles, skateboards, and scooters are only some of the modes of transportation that were brought to the school. On Thursday, jerseys of all kind were sported for “Jersday.” And on Friday, we had a “Dress for Success” Day where the kids dressed up as their future career choice.

There’s still two weeks left to sign up and enjoy what we have to offer here!

