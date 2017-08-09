NOPL news: Summer reading finales coming to a NOPL near you

Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) is a special district library with locations in Brewerton, Cicero and North Syracuse. (facebook.com/NOPLibrary)

By Michelle Waltos

Librarian

Summer goes by too fast. In just a few short weeks, students will be heading back to school. That means the Northern Onondaga Public Library’s (NOPL) Summer Reading Program will be drawing to a close. But that’s not before each location throws a finale to celebrate everyone’s hard work and participation!

NOPL Cicero is throwing Book Bingo Parties for children and parents, with lots of prizes up for grabs. Join them at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, or 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, for some great family fun.

At 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, children and parents are invited to NOPL North Syracuse for a special performance from Jeff the Magic Man. Everyone can enjoy lemonade and cookies, and kids will even get their very own balloon creation!

At NOPL Brewerton, The Bubble Man — aka Doug Rougeux — will entertain kids of all ages at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17. You can expect to see giant bubbles over three feet in diameter, bubbles more than 12 feet long and bubble cubes.

Last but not least, teens get their turn at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, when NOPL North Syracuse throws an Alice in Wonderland Tea Party. Costumes are highly encouraged, and there will be snacks, drinks, games and more, all inspired by the Lewis Carroll classic.

To register for the programs, visit nopl.org/events or call (315) 699-2032.

