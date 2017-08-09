 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

NOPL news: Summer reading finales coming to a NOPL near you

Aug 09, 2017 Point of View, Star Review

NOPL news: Summer reading finales coming to a NOPL near you

Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) is a special district library with locations in Brewerton, Cicero and North Syracuse. (facebook.com/NOPLibrary)

By Michelle Waltos

Librarian

Summer goes by too fast. In just a few short weeks, students will be heading back to school. That means the Northern Onondaga Public Library’s (NOPL) Summer Reading Program will be drawing to a close. But that’s not before each location throws a finale to celebrate everyone’s hard work and participation!

NOPL Cicero is throwing Book Bingo Parties for children and parents, with lots of prizes up for grabs. Join them at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, or 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, for some great family fun.

At 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, children and parents are invited to NOPL North Syracuse for a special performance from Jeff the Magic Man. Everyone can enjoy lemonade and cookies, and kids will even get their very own balloon creation! 

At NOPL Brewerton, The Bubble Man — aka Doug Rougeux — will entertain kids of all ages at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17. You can expect to see giant bubbles over three feet in diameter, bubbles more than 12 feet long and bubble cubes.

Last but not least, teens get their turn at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, when NOPL North Syracuse throws an Alice in Wonderland Tea Party. Costumes are highly encouraged, and there will be snacks, drinks, games and more, all inspired by the Lewis Carroll classic.

To register for the programs, visit nopl.org/events or call (315) 699-2032.

Comment on this Story

Ashley M. Casey

Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball bcsd Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime election ESM F-M Fayetteville-Manlius football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill