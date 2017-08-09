New partnership will serve more veterans in Upstate New York

Clear Path for Veterans and America’s Warrior Partnership join forces

America’s Warrior Partnership has joined forces with Clear Path for Veterans, a Chittenango-based nonprofit organization that serves as a hub of information, programs and resources for veterans throughout upstate New York. The partnership, a result of the two organizations’ aligned missions, provides more resources to Clear Path for Veterans and strengthens its efforts in serving this nation’s warriors, broadening the network of veteran support in the upstate New York.

“Clear Path for Veterans does amazing work on behalf of our nation’s veterans. We saw an opportunity to further support Clear Path in its efforts and to help it reach more veterans in need,” said Jim Lorraine, president and CEO at America’s Warrior Partnership. “Clear Path for Veterans fully embraces our community integration model and does an excellent job serving as veterans’ one-stop-shop for all of their needs. We are particularly impressed with how Clear Path for Veterans empowers the rural communities in Upstate New York, as rural areas can be more isolating with less access to services, yet Clear Path for Veterans has found ways to ensure that no veteran is overlooked.”

America’s Warrior Partnership’s Community Integration model is active in nine communities across the country and has served nearly 34,000 veterans in three years. This model empowers communities through training, mentorship and structure to conduct proactive outreach by connecting existing resources and providing tools to create stronger collaboration among existing veteran service providers, bridging gaps in service wherever they may exist.

“The founding of Clear Path came from the local community’s desire to more fully support and engage with our nation’s warriors,” said Melissa Spicer, co-founder and CEO at Clear Path for Veterans. “We saw the need to create a single entity to connect veterans with resources to address their diverse needs through the use of people and technology. No single organization offers all services comprehensively – nor should it, as each has its own niche and expertise – but when connected and combined through referrals and relationships, we become a powerful network that can help veterans with everything from PTSD to new boots to anything else they may need. Our relationship with America’s Warrior Partnership is another step forward in comprehensively serving all veterans in our area in a holistic way.”

America’s Warrior Partnership will provide WarriorServe, a secure information system that streamlines the collection and analysis of critical veteran information. This in turn allows communities to focus on providing a holistic solution for Warriors’ needs by giving all service providers in a community an overarching view of the veteran and his or her individual needs. America’s Warrior Partnership will also provide guidance and training to veteran service providers throughout Clear Path for Veterans’ service area, which covers 23 counties throughout Upstate New York.

