New family-owned liquor store is the realization of the American dream

Veena Kohli was a lifetime employee at Macy’s in Great Northern Mall in Clay. Regulars knew her for her bright smile, cheery laugh and fun anecdotes. She was the life of the shoe department. That is, however, until the store announced its plans to close.

The location in Great Northern Mall, along with around 100 other stores around the country, left thousands, including Kohli, jobless. Her husband, Mukesh, had also lost his job and hard times fell upon the Kohli family.

“It was tough for a few months,” Veena said. “But we persevered. After Mukesh and I lost our jobs, we wanted to make A.K. Liquors happen.”

Both had never opened a store before, and were faced with a daunting task. After all, opening a store is a serious investment and opening a liquor store means a lot of red tape. But the two leapt over each hurdle, each trying to make their dream come true.

“Applying for the liquor license was pretty scary,” Mukesh said with a laugh. “At first, we didn’t know if we would get approved because it’s our first store, but once we did, it was a huge relief. I couldn’t believe my dream was coming true.”

For Mukesh, it was a nearly 20-year dream in the making. He came to America from India with hopes of starting a new business and leaving a legacy for his children. For Veena, it was coming full circle. She came to America and began her working career as an associate at Kauffman’s. She stayed on during its transformation into Macy’s and is finally her own boss.

A.K. Liquors has steadily gained a reputation for being the neighborhood liquor store. The cash register is manned by either Veena or Mukesh. Customers often find themselves in the store for nearly an hour, not just browsing booze but listening to the stories that the couple has after 20 years in a foreign land.

“I had one customer come in and she said, ‘Veena, I don’t need any wine, I just wanted to say to hi to you,’” Veena said. “These customers are like an extended part of our family.”

The store is located at 107 Syracuse St. in Baldwinsville, right across from Evans Chevrolet and next to Twin Trees. They are open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturdays and from noon to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story