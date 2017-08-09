LETTER: Tragedy indicates need for sidewalks

To the editor:

I can’t help thinking that if our towns had sidewalks on its more heavily traveled roads, we would not be mourning the tragic death of a Baldwinsville youth. It is impossible to walk anywhere outside the village without putting oneself in harm’s way. The shoulders of our roads do not provide safe or adequate passage for walkers, joggers, bicyclists or people in wheelchairs. Many walkers and runners do not leave their neighborhoods because the roads with speed limits above 30 mph are too dangerous. People have to drive everywhere instead of walking or biking. Whether it’s the driver or the pedestrian who is at fault doesn’t matter — our community needs to step up and give people on foot safer pathways.

Janelle Ancillotti

Baldwinsville

