LETTER: Plastic bag ban takes leadership in maintaining healthy environment

To the editor:

I would like to reflect on the recent editorial assertion that the proposed plastic bag ban will unduly damage small businesses and infringe on personal freedom.

The editorial took me back many years to the time I was growing up and cigarettes were everywhere. As a 10 year old, I could buy candy and cigarettes from vending machines; there were ashtrays in doctor’s offices, in the armrests in planes and on the tables in restaurants. When it was proposed to get this public health hazard under control, two of the major talking points defending cigarettes were that it would hurt the small neighborhood businesses and would impinge on personal freedom.

I would like to differ with the editorial and present a forward-looking vision for a positive economic impact in Madison County.

Madison County and many of its villages have already started on an amazing job of developing sustainable energy plans. The area needs to continue realistically looking to the future. Taking leadership in maintaining a healthy environment establishes Madison County as a forward-looking area, a place where people want to live and do business. Renewable energy is one of the fastest growing job producers. Madison County has a good start with wind and solar. Let’s move forward together.

Geoffrey Navias

Cazenovia

