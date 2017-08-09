LETTER: One aspect of plastic bag ban being ignored

To the editor:

Your editorial of Aug. 2 regarding the bag ban brings out many points I agree with, however, I feel one aspect of the ban is being largely ignored. I walk with a cane, therefore managing paper bags is pretty much out of the question as a practical matter, which leaves unsanitary cloth bags as my only option. I’m sure the proponents of this law have good intentions and it seems like a no-brainer to them but many, like myself, will be ill served if this passes.

Richard Grover

Cazenovia

