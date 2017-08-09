 

Cazenovia Public Library to host solar eclipse events

Aug 09, 2017 Cazenovia Republican, Entertainment

This summer, the Cazenovia Public Library will celebrate the Aug. 21 solar eclipse with two family-friendly programs: A New Observer’s Guide to the Solar Eclipse and a solar eclipse viewing party.

At 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16, Join local amateur astronomer Damian Allis of Central New York Observers and Observing (CNYO) for “A New Observer’s Guide to the Solar Eclipse.” Allis will help everyone discover how a solar eclipse occurs and what to expect in the sky this August.

CNYO is a Syracuse-based organization that aims to promote amateur astronomy, space science, and other science activities through lectures, observing sessions, and other forms of public outreach.

At 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, be sure to attend the library’s solar eclipse viewing party in the community room and on the library lawn. Join in for a festive celebration of the solar eclipse. Enjoy crafts and hands-on activities inside the library before heading outside to view the phenomenon through special glasses. Solar viewers will be provided through a STARNet Libraries Education Outreach Community Program.

All events at the Cazenovia Public Library are free and open to the public. For more information, call 315-655-9322 or visit www.cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.

