Cazenovia Forum announces fall speakers, fundraiser date

The Cazenovia Forum will close out its 11th year with presentations by a U.S. State Department official who helps lead the nation’s refugee programs, and by an expert on the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence River ecosystems who will discuss toxic algae blooms and aquatic habitat loss in our region.

Presenting at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, at the Catherine Cummings Theatre will be Ambassador Mark Storella, deputy assistant secretary of state in the Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration.

Storella is a member of the Senior Foreign Service with more than 30 years of diplomatic service, including as U.S. ambassador to Zambia and deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Belgium, where he was deeply involved in counterterrorism efforts. He previously served as senior coordinator for Iraqi Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons at the American embassy in Baghdad.

At 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6, at the Catherine Cummings Theatre, the Forum will host Michael Twiss, PhD, who is professor of biology and director of the Great Rivers Center at Clarkson University.

Twiss’ research focuses on the interactions of microbes with nutrients and toxic substances in lakes and rivers, with particular focus on the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence River ecosystems. As director of the Great Rivers Center he is involved in the REASON Project, which is using a network of water quality sensors to understand how water level regulation schemes influence and impact water quality, pollution tracking and fish migration.

Both events are free of charge and no reservations are required. They will include opportunities for the audience to ask questions and will be followed by a reception.

On the evening of Saturday, Nov. 11, the Cazenovia Forum will hold its biennial fundraising event at the Hampton Inn in Cazenovia. As a follow-up to the successful NYC Trivia Night from two years ago, this year’s event will feature an energetic comedy improv troupe from New York City, with lots of audience interaction in the style of the television show “Whose Line is it Anyway?”

More information on the event and how to purchase tickets will be made available in September.

