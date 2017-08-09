Canton Woods: Get fit at the senior center

By Ruth Troy

Director

Try a fitness class this September — you will be glad you did. Canton Woods offers several options to improve your health and wellness. You are sure to find the class that fits your needs and interests.

Kripalu “Chair Optional” Yoga is coming to Canton Woods in September! The class will be taught by Kripalu Yoga Instructor Yvonne Martin. A free demo class is planned for 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11. The class will be six sessions from Sept. 18 to Nov 6 (no class on Columbus Day Oct. 9 or Oct 16). The class fee is $60 (register by Sept. 11 and pay early bird price of only $50). Kripalu Yoga is a mindful, soothing practice that emphasis compassionate self-acceptance, and is adaptable to every person and every body. If you are new to Yoga and not sure if a mat or a chair is right for you, this is an ideal setting to come find out what works best for you.

Active Older Adult Exercise lead by Y instructor Cathy Pacini starts at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday Sept. 12. This class is every Tuesday and Thursday. There is a fee for this class payable to the instructor.

Falls Prevention with Physical Therapist Julie Hall returns in September! This is a free class held from 10 to 11 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. The class resumes on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Arm Chair Aerobics is held at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays. This may be the perfect way to get back into exercise if you have not been active for a while. This class is free and led by a senior volunteer.

Canton Woods is a Food Sense location. Food $en$e is a monthly food buying co-op for anyone who wants to stretch their grocery dollars. This program is open to everyone. The Food Sense package is $20.50. There are also additional items, (specials) available for purchase each month. The deadline for August is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14. The order pick up date is Wednesday, Aug. 23. For more details call the center at (315) 638-4536.

Thursday Aug. 10, George Leija returns to Canton Woods. George plays all your favorites so spend the afternoon at Canton Woods and sing along to your favorite tunes.

More music fills the air at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at Canton Woods. Enjoy old world sounds of Eastern European Folk Music played by violin and cello duo Wonder Laughter!

Canton Woods Book Club will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15.They will be discussing “Escape from Camp 14,” by Blaine Harden.

Art Group will meet at Canton Woods 2 p.m. on Tuesdays, Aug. 8 and Aug. 22. This group is facilitated by retired B’ville art teacher, Mike Conway. The group focuses on drawing and painting. Bring your sketchbook and art supplies.

Registered Dietitian Laurie Zirilli will speak at 11:30 a.m. Friday Aug. 25. Laurie’s topic is Adequate Protein throughout the Life Cycle. Come to hear her speak, make a reservation and stay for lunch.

AARP Defensive Driving class is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 5. The class is 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Classes fill up quickly. Call Canton Woods for more information and to sign up; (315) 638-4536.

Senior Nutrition. You can enjoy lunch at the center. Canton Woods is a senior nutrition lunch site on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Make a reservation at (315) 638-4536 and stop by at noon for lunch. The nutrition program is open to anyone 60 years of age and older. Suggested donation is $3.

Wondering what’s for lunch? On, Monday, Aug. 14, the menu includes hot roast beef and gravy sandwich, oven roasted Brussels sprouts, and fruit cocktail. Make a reservation and join us for lunch!

Canton Woods Senior Center is located at 76 Canton St. in Baldwinsville. The center is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To learn more, call (315) 638-4536 or visit baldwinsville.org/departments/cantonwoods.

