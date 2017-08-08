Royanne M. Delling, 83

Royanne M. Delling, 83, of Erieville, passed away Sunday, August 6, 2017 at Crouse Community Center in Morrisville. Born in Troy, New York, she was a graduate of Lansingburgh High School and attended Cortland State Teachers College where she was a member of Nu Sigma Chi. Mrs. Delling was a private investigator in the Albany area and with Fidelafax in Central New York. She was a monitor in the Cazenovia Central School District where she was known as “Sarge” for 27 years until her retirement in 1995.

Mrs. Delling was predeceased by her husband, Eric Delling. She is survived by several cousins.

There are no calling hours or services. Contributions in memory of Mrs. Delling may be made to the Erieville Fire Department, 3653 Eaton Brook Rd., Erieville, NY 13061 or to the Tuscarora Lake Association, Erieville, NY 13061. To leave a message of sympathy for Royanne’s family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

