Red Cross seeking nominations to honor real heroes

CNY Real Heroes Breakfast 2016

The American Red Cross of Central New York is seeking nominations for its 19th annual Real Heroes Breakfast, which will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at the Oncenter in Syracuse.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, Aug. 25.

The Real Heroes Breakfast celebrates the Red Cross mission of alleviating human suffering by recognizing residents from Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties who have performed heroic acts in life-threatening situations. Every now and then, an unselfish and extraordinary action on behalf of a neighbor, a co-worker or even a stranger can change another person’s destiny and, at the same time, our own. In that moment, ordinary people become Real Heroes.

Proceeds from the Real Heroes Breakfast benefit the American Red Cross of Central New York, which provides relief to victims of disasters and helps people prevent, prepare for, and respond to emergencies

The Real Heroes Breakfast honors residents in 12 award categories: Adult Good Samaritan, Animal Rescue, Blood Donor/Services, Education, Fire Rescue, Good Neighbor, Law Enforcement, Lifeline, Medical, Military, Workplace Safety and Youth Good Samaritan.

For more information, or to nominate a Real Hero, visit redcross.org/wcny and click on Real Heroes Breakfast.

