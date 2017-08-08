 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Red Cross seeking nominations to honor real heroes

Aug 08, 2017 Cazenovia Republican, News

Red Cross seeking nominations to honor real heroes

CNY Real Heroes Breakfast 2016

The American Red Cross of Central New York is seeking nominations for its 19th annual Real Heroes Breakfast, which will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at the Oncenter in Syracuse.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, Aug. 25.

The Real Heroes Breakfast celebrates the Red Cross mission of alleviating human suffering by recognizing residents from Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties who have performed heroic acts in life-threatening situations. Every now and then, an unselfish and extraordinary action on behalf of a neighbor, a co-worker or even a stranger can change another person’s destiny and, at the same time, our own. In that moment, ordinary people become Real Heroes.

Proceeds from the Real Heroes Breakfast benefit the American Red Cross of Central New York, which provides relief to victims of disasters and helps people prevent, prepare for, and respond to emergencies

The Real Heroes Breakfast honors residents in 12 award categories: Adult Good Samaritan, Animal Rescue, Blood Donor/Services, Education, Fire Rescue, Good Neighbor, Law Enforcement, Lifeline, Medical, Military, Workplace Safety and Youth Good Samaritan.

For more information, or to nominate a Real Hero, visit redcross.org/wcny and click on Real Heroes Breakfast.

Comment on this Story

LETTER: Alternatives to plastic containers an important step
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball bcsd Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime election ESM F-M Fayetteville-Manlius football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill