Photo Gallery: 12th annual Taste of East Syracuse

Aug 08, 2017

Mayor Robert Tackman and Wegmans Chef Damian Price take a break from grilling to pose for a photo.

The 12th annual Taste of East Syracuse was celebrated on Wednesday, Aug. 2, bringing dozens of families to the area outside the municipal building to taste food from local eateries, enjoy live music, participate in children activities, support local organizations and to witness the sixth annual cook-off between East Syracuse Mayor Robert Tackman and Damian Price, a chef from the East Syracuse Wegmans location.

A panel of 20 local “celebrity judges” tasted the dishes from the cook-off, and named Tackman the winner for the fifth year in a row.

At the event, Tackman presented Parks Director Tom Richardson with a village proclamation to acknowledge the work he has done for the village.

