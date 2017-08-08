Photo Gallery: 12th annual Taste of East Syracuse

Aug 08, 2017 Hayleigh Gowans Eagle Bulletin, News
Mayor Robert Tackman and Wegmans Chef Damian Price take a break from grilling to pose for a photo.
The 12th annual Taste of East Syracuse was celebrated on Wednesday, Aug. 2, bringing dozens of families to the area outside the municipal building to taste food from local eateries, enjoy live music, participate in children activities, support local organizations and to witness the sixth annual cook-off between East Syracuse Mayor Robert Tackman and Damian Price, a chef from the East Syracuse Wegmans location.
A panel of 20 local “celebrity judges” tasted the dishes from the cook-off, and named Tackman the winner for the fifth year in a row.
At the event, Tackman presented Parks Director Tom Richardson with a village proclamation to acknowledge the work he has done for the village.
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
I am a reporter for the Eagle Bulletin and Cazenovia Republican at Eagle News. I report on topics ranging from town and village government, business, news and features. I am a 2014 graduate of the Roy H. Park School of Communications and have a degree in Journalism and a minor in Psychology.
