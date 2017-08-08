Local law enforcement takes part in ‘Cops on Top’ fundraiser

On Aug. 4, 20 Dunkin Donuts locations in Central New York were host to the sixth annual Cops on Top fundraiser to support the Special Olympics New York. Pictured are the volunteers at the Bridge Street location of Dunkin' Donuts. (Hayleigh Gowans)

Annual drive raises funds for Special Olympics New York

By Hayleigh Gowans

Staff Writer

Last Friday, Aug. 4, local law enforcement groups took to area Dunkin’ Donuts locations to raise money and awareness for the Special Olympics New York for the sixth annual Cops on Top fundraiser.

Members of dozens of local police forces took to the roofs and parking lots of 20 Dunkin’ locations in the Central New York area, including locations in Cazenovia, Chittenango, Clay, Cicero, DeWitt, East Syracuse, Liverpool, Manlius, Fayetteville, Mattydale and the city of Syracuse, to give away Dunkin’ coupons and other items for each monetary donation they received to support the Special Olympics New York.

The Special Olympics is an international organization that changes promotes understanding, acceptance and inclusion between people with and without intellectual disabilities and hosts both summer and winter sport competitions.

“Special Olympics is the law enforcement charity of choice. This event helps get us out there to support a great cause,” said Lieutenant Nick Newcomb of the New York State University Police, who was set up at the East Syracuse Bridge Street location of Dunkin’ Donuts with fellow law enforcement and athletes from the Special Olympics for the fundraiser. “People are so willing to donate, which is a great thing to see.”

“It makes me feel happy,” said John Renzi, an athlete in the Special Olympics. “I love that I get to meet everyone…I hope this keeps going for a long time!”

Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants have been host to the Cops on Top fundraiser since its inception 2012, and the event has raised more than $176,000 for the Special Olympics New York.

“This is an effort from our businesses to bring the community together to help support a great organization,” said Dunkin’ Donuts franchise owner Tom Santurri.

To learn more about the Special Olympics New York, go to specialolympics-ny.org.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story