LETTER: Phasing out plastic bags is the right choice

To the editor:

last week’s Cazenovia Republican editorial “Our View” urged that the proposed plastic bag ban in Madison County would be a hardship on retailers and, particularly absurdly, the “attack on our freedoms” card was drawn. This is utterly ridiculous. Moreover, by including the word “socialism” in the concept of the plastic bag ban, the author rallies all self-identifying patriots to erroneously see the idea similar to losing the right to religious freedom or freedom of press. This is just plain wrong.

Furthermore, the author references “European socialism” — the systems under which western European countries operate is capitalism with some socialist programs. Choosing paper or plastic is an inalienable right worth fighting for? Let’s put it in perspective: Healthcare, clean drinking water, or public education might be more in line.

Aldi, which is coming to Cazenovia by the end of this year, has operated in the U.S. since 1976, and its stores do not provide free plastic bags. Customers bring their own, buy a bag or they use the cardboard boxes that the store would normally recycle. Customers have managed to successfully navigate this system, even here in the U.S. The editorial assumption that “realistically, most people will not” bring their own bags is actually not realistic. As one of the commenters at the most recent public hearing in Cazenovia noted, it is a cultural change, and one that is entirely feasible.

Plastic bags’ effect on the environment doesn’t just “tug on people’s emotions” — it is a serious, human being caused disruption to the planet. They allow toxins into the soil, clog drains thus increasing flooding and cause animals to die and, further, the production of single-use bags is toxic and requires the drilling of petroleum, a resource that certainly deserves to be preserved.

Our society will probably never completely eliminate plastic bags, but as a county, we can be a leader, and take the small step to phasing out the need of single use bags from our retailers. It is the right choice.

Kate Stewart

Cazenovia

