From the Liverpool Public Library: Anime Expo showcases Japanese animation

By Mark Bialczak

LPL Communications Specialist

Teens have been sharing their interests in anime one Wednesday a month in the Carman Community Room for more than five years.

Community Engagement Coordinator Luke Connor has been watching that event evolve since he got the HD projector and other “Teen Anime Night” activities rolling.

Connor thought the style of film animation that originated in Japan was popular enough in the community that it deserved a day at the Liverpool Public Library aimed for fans of all ages, particularly teens and their families.

“Anime hits all generations,” Connor said. “That’s what we’re trying to do here.”

The “Anime Expo” runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug 12, with screenings and other events in the Carman Community Room, Sargent Meeting Room, Teen Room and Dinosaur Garden Pavilion.

There will be several anime films shown, including “Gundam Builds Fighters” in the CCR and “Spirited Away” in the Teen Room.

Anime-themed crafts will feature wallet-making from upcycled shonen jumps and magnet-making from Studio Ghibi materials.

Cosplay will be covered in a panel discussion led by LPL staff members Angie Roberts and Dominique Hickmott. There will be a cosplay costume contest, too, with prizes. Contestants must follow the guidelines posted on the teen page at LPL.org.

Fans can test their knowledge in a trivia contest. There will be photo ops for individuals and groups, too.

“It’s a good opportunity for parents and kits to participate together,” Connor says.

Registration for the event is required on the calendar page at LPL.org.

A TCG Player Pokemon Tournament will take place at the Anime Expo, with separate registration.

“TCG Player is a great company. They’re looking to be active in the Syracuse community. We’re happy to have them working with libraries, particularly with us,” Connor said. “They’re donating collectible cards as prizes.”

