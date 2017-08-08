Free kids tennis camp coming Aug. 26

Aug 08, 2017 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Health & Fitness, High School
On Saturday, Aug. 26, the Cazenovia varsity tennis teams, along with Coach Jennifer Hooley, will be hosting the Third Annual Free Kids’ Tennis Camp for kids ages 3 to 10. Open to the public, the only requirement is to register.
Kids participate in drills taught by the girls and boys tennis teams that help teach basic technique and strokes.
Due to the overwhelming amount of kids present last year, there will be two sessions for different ages this year. From 10 a.m. to noon, kids ages 3 to 7 will be spread among the five courts at the Cazenovia High School courts and will participate in activities modified by age and skill level. The same will happen in the afternoon session from 2 to 4 p.m., but with kids ages 8 to 10.
Players from the girl’s and boy’s varsity tennis teams run the clinics and, this year, will be joined by professional tennis staff from the Manlius YMCA.
For more information email cazhstennis@gmail.com or visit cazhstennis.com to sign up.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
