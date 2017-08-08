Bonnie Mae Denson, 95

Memorial services for Bonnie Mae Denson, 95, of Cazenovia who died Jan. 27, 2017, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, at the Summit Church, 21 Lincklaen St., Cazenovia.

Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Roxanne (Clifford) Jackson of Cazenovia; a sister, Mary Haynes of Hudson, NC; three grandchildren, Jeffrey Denson, Daniel Jackson and Victoria Jackson Streiff; three great-grandsons, Trey, Ethan and Luke Jackson as well as several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers contributions in memory of Mrs. Denson may be made to Toccoa Falls College, Fetterman School of Nursing, 107 Kincaid Drive, Toccoa Falls, GA 30598. To leave a message of sympathy for Bonnie’s family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

