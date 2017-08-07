J-E renovations nearing completion

Most of Jordan-Elbridge capital project work to be completed by September

When the Jordan-Elbridge football team kicks off its season at home on Sept. 1, players, fans, and community will watch the team play on a new turf field under LED lights at the stadium. The turf installation was completed on July 31 (ahead of schedule) and is part of a $9.7 million capital approved by voters in 2016.

A majority of the entire project will be completed by Aug. 29, and the remaining work will be done by Oct. 2. The project includes upgrades to the district’s energy infrastructure, improvements to school buildings, new windows at the elementary school, new roofs at the middle and high school, and more.

“Thanks to the support of our community, we’re seeing numerous updates and upgrades around our district,” said Superintendent James Froio. “This project included much-needed new roofs for two of our buildings, and this new turf field which will be a great asset for the district and the community.”

Work on the new roof at Jordan-Elbridge Middle School was about 80 percent complete as of Aug. 1, and the contractor expects to complete the installation by mid-August. Also at the school, interior plaster repair work is in progress and interior door replacement work is underway. In the 1929 wing, the installation of the new retaining wall is expected to begin this week with landscaping to immediately follow.

The following is an update of the other work around the district.

Jordan-Elbridge High School

The roof: Work begins on the roof the second week of August. The classroom areas will be completed first with the gym and auditorium to follow.

Football field: The turf has been installed and now, the goal posts and soccer goals will follow. The electrical contractor plans to complete the new LED field lights soon and then begin aiming and programming them.

Loading dock: The existing loading dock has been demolished and the concrete for the new one is being poured. Also, the stairs from the gym have been demolished and the new foundation walls are poured. The stairs and the installation of a new railing are yet to be completed.

Boiler and water heater replacement: The existing boilers and water heaters have been removed and the new equipment has been installed. Contractors are currently working on completing the piping. Start-up of the equipment should be complete in August.

Interior lighting fixtures: The electrical contractor has completed installing the majority of the new LED light fixtures in classrooms, hallways and the library.

Elbridge Elementary School

Window replacement: Window replacement is in progress and the majority of replacement windows are on site. Windows in the kindergarten wing will be completed this week and the contractor is completing several classrooms each day.

Exterior sidewalks and stairs: The new sidewalk from the gym has been poured and the new foundation for the new gym stairs is poured. The contractor expects to pour the new stairs and install new railings in the next week. The new exterior stairs to the basement have also been completed.

Historic door replacement: The existing frames and doors are being renovated as required by the State Historic Preservation Office. Work should be completed on the doors before the start of the school year.

Bus Garage

The existing tanks have been cleaned.

New piping has been installed.

The new fuel island and concrete drive pad has been poured.

Work will be completed in August.

