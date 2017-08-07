Gorge Trail washout to cost $20K to repair

The major washout on the Gorge Trail is 33 feet across by 13 feet deep. It is one-quarter mile south of Bingley Rd. (courtesy CPF)

The massive July 1 storm that hit Cazenovia may be one month gone, but its effects are still being felt. The Gorge Trail that runs from Clark Street in the village to Bingley Road in Fenner is still closed to hikers after suffering three washouts during the storm.

The trail, which is owned and maintained by the Cazenovia Preservation Foundation, is expected to need $20,000 worth of repairs to fix all three washouts, according to Judy Gianforte, CPF conservation manager.

The storm brought fierce rain and wind that damaged and closed roads, uprooted trees, flooded basements and impacted local events. The annual CAVAC arts and crafts fair was not only rained out but torn apart by the wind; the Fourth of July fireworks were dampened slightly by swampy viewing conditions in Lakeland Park; and the Lorenzo Driving Competition cancelled its 41st annual event, scheduled for July 15-16.

For the Gorge Trail — which follows the railbed of the former Cazenovia and Canastota Railroad, constructed in 1890 on the east side of Chittenango Creek — the “most impressive” washout is on the north end of the trail section, Gianforte said. The gap in the trail is 33 feet across and 13 feet deep for the full width of the railbed.

“It appears that the original fill used for the raised bed in that area was completely removed in the July 1 storm, sliding on the smooth surface of the clay layer below,” she said. “In order for the water to overflow this spot on the trail, the water buildup on the upstream side had to be 13 feet deep.”

At two other places along the trail, the raised waters of Chittenango Creek and the partial blockage of a stone culvert original to the 1890 railroad caused severe bank erosion which undercuts the trail.

The railroad bed was purchased and cleared by the Cazenovia Preservation Foundation in 1986 in order to provide a multi-use year-round public trail that starts in the Village of Cazenovia. The resulting 2.5-mile Gorge Trail also hosts the Link Trail, a connector of the North Country Scenic Trail system that runs from South Dakota to New York.

According to the CPF, more than 2,500 sign-ins each year are made into the register at the Cazenovia end of the Gorge Trail. Sign-in numbers typically represent a maximum of 30 percent of the true usage of a trail. The trail is open year-round for non-motorized public use. CPF provides signage along the trail with information on the historic and natural features seen from the trail. Individual and family users run, bike, ski and showshoe the trail through the year.

If you have questions about CPF or the trail system in Cazenovia, contact CPF at cazpreservation@gmail.com. Trail maps can be found online at cazpreservation.org or gocaz.com.

