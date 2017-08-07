Cheryl Lee Morris, 53

Cheryl Lee Morris, 53, of Liverpool, passed away May 13, 2017, surrounded by her family. She was born in New Haven, CT, to William Joseph Morris, Sr. and the late Joan Ulrich Morris.

Surviving are her dad and stepmom, Susan Morris; her loving children, Michael, Nicholas, Lauralee and Sarah; her brother, William and his family; her very special friend, Gary MacCollum, and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.

A mass of Christian burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, at St. Rose of Lima Church, North Syracuse. Arrangements are in the care of Fergerson Funeral Home, 215 South Main St., North Syracuse.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story