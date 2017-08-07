Caz cops hit goal, raise over $3K for Special Olympics

The Cops on Top fundraiser in Cazenovia last week raised over $3,000 for Special Olympics New York. (photo by Jason Emerson)

Officers shave head, mustache during Cops on Top event

By Jason Emerson

Editor

Cazenovia Police Department Officers Rich Bennett and Tom Engelmann will be a little cooler in the summer heat now, after losing some hair during the annual Cops on Top fundraising event held last week in Cazenovia. Both officers made commitments to shave their head or mustache if the Cazenovia event hit certain fundraising goals during the Aug. 4 event.

The event, which raises money and awareness for the Special Olympics New York, takes place at Dunkin Donuts locations across Central New York. The Cazenovia department, participating for the past four years, this year set a goal of $3,000 to be raised — and, if they made it, Bennett said he would shave his head.

“The chief and I did St. Baldrick’s fundraiser in the past [where you raise money and shave your heads to help fight childhood cancer], and I thought, ‘Why not throw it out there for this? Why not go big this year?’” Bennett said. “It’s the least I can do; Special Olympics athletes go through so many hardships every day. Normal daily functions for us are hardships for them.”

During the event, Engelmann challenged the Special Olympics intern, Baylee Douglas, to raise $500 on her own and, if she did, he would shave his mustache.

Both goals were met and both officers ended up going under the razor.

The Cazenovia Cops on Top fundraiser netted a total of $3,071.61 for the day.

The event — which occurred from 6 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at the Dunkin Donuts on Albany Street — invited community members to visit participating Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants in Central New York to attend the sit-in to support the officers, visit with Special Olympics athletes and their families and make donations to Special Olympics New York. Dunkin’ Donuts will offer guests a coupon for a free doughnut as a thank you when guests make a monetary donation to the organization. Guests who donate $20 or more will receive an official “Cops on Top” T-shirt and a free coffee or donut, while a donation of $50 or more gets a T-shirt, free pound of coffee and free donut or coffee.

In addition to the Cazenovia Dunkin Donuts and police department, stores and departments across CNY also b participated, including those in nearby Manlius, Fayetteville and Chittenango.

All contributions generated from the campaign will support Special Olympics New York programs for Central New York families. The initiative has generated more than $176,000 since its inception in 2012.

The purpose of the Cops on Top fundraiser is to bring attention to the fact that there are 64,659 Special Olympics athletes in New York state — that is the largest chapter in North America and the fifth largest in the world. The funds raised help support all the New York athletes who benefit from year-round training and competition at no charge to them, according to organization information.

