Area Police Blotters – Week of July 28 to Aug. 4

Cazenovia Police Department

Cheyenne E. Platten, 19, of Manlius, was arrested July 31 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Failure to stop at stop sign: 1

Failure to cover loose cargo: 1

Other use of license: 1

Pass red signal: 1

Speed in zone: 1

Uninspected motor vehicle: 2

Unregistered motor vehicle: 2

Unregistered trailer: 1

Unsafe starting: 1

Police Chief Michael Hayes encourages any residents with information concerning ongoing investigations or other crime tips to call the Cazenovia Police Department at 655-3276. Leave a message if an officer does not answer the phone. All calls and tips will remain confidential.

