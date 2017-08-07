Area Police Blotters – Week of July 28 to Aug. 4

Aug 07, 2017 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Crime
Arrests:
Cheyenne E. Platten, 19, of Manlius, was arrested July 31 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.
Tickets:
Failure to stop at stop sign: 1
Failure to cover loose cargo: 1
Other use of license: 1
Pass red signal: 1
Speed in zone: 1
Uninspected motor vehicle: 2
Unregistered motor vehicle: 2
Unregistered trailer: 1
Unsafe starting: 1
Police Chief Michael Hayes encourages any residents with information concerning ongoing investigations or other crime tips to call the Cazenovia Police Department at 655-3276. Leave a message if an officer does not answer the phone. All calls and tips will remain confidential.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
