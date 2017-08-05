Free Rocky Mountain Jewgrass concert Aug. 13

The Rocky Mountain Jewgrass band will perform a free concert at 4 p.m. on Aug. 13 at Temple Adath in Syracuse. Pictured from left, are the members of Rocky Mountain Jewgrass Gail DeVore, fiddle and vocals; Ben Cohen, banjo, mandolin and vocals; Saul Rosenthal, guitar and lead vocals; and Eric Roberts, bass and vocals. (Submitted Photo)

Here’s your chance to experience the pickin’ and fiddlin’ of high octane Jewish bluegrass music live for the first time here in Syracuse. The Sam Pomeranz Jewish Community Center and Temple Adath Yeshurun will offer a free performance by the Denver, Colorado-based band Rocky Mountain Jewgrass at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13 at Temple Adath, 450 Kimber Road, Syracuse.

Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and light refreshments will be available at that time. Registration is requested by calling 315-445-0002 or emailing info@adath.org.

“We are so excited to partner with Temple Adath Yeshurun to bring Rocky Mountain Jewgrass to Syracuse,” said Marci Erlebacher, JCC of Syracuse executive director. “It’s sure to be an entertaining, family-friendly time for both Jewish and non-Jewish concertgoers alike. Their fun and unique take on bluegrass music will get you moving and put a smile on your face.”

The energetic, four-person Rocky Mountain Jewgrass blends traditional bluegrass-style playing with contemporary and classic Jewish themes and music. The band has been praised for its great stage presence, inundated with a heavy dose of humor, combined with beautiful harmonies and skilled musicianship that creates a new form of Jewish music entertainment suitable for all ages. The group’s performances embrace a multitude of instruments, including a banjo, acoustic guitar, fiddle, washboard and bass guitar. Dancing during the show is allowed and encouraged. Some of Rocky Mountain Jewgrass’ compositions are based on Jewish liturgy, while others are takeoffs on popular music.

“We are looking forward to hosting this fun and energetic show,” said Barbara Simon, executive director at Temple Adath Yeshurun. “Not only because they are wonderful musicians, but they also have a special connection to Temple Adath Yeshurun. Our rabbi, Paul Drazen, was the rabbi to Rocky Mountain Jewgrass’ guitarist and lead vocalist, Saul Rosenthal, back in Omaha, Neb. This should make for a nice reunion for these two gentlemen.”

The Rocky Mountain Jewgrass concert is made possible thanks to a grant from the Philip L. Holstein Community Program Fund of the Jewish Federation of Central New York.

For more information and to register to attend the free Rocky Mountain Jewgrass show, contact Temple Adath Yeshurun at 315-445-0002 or info@adath.org, or visit jccsyr.org.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story