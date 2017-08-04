What’s on PAC-B? Aug. 5-11

Program Log Baldwinsville PAC-B (Channel 98, FiOS 30)

Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Time Warner and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next 10 programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.

Saturday, Aug. 5

9:00 AM Classic Baker Football vs. C.N.S. (10/17/14)

11:00AM BEE a Good Sport: Girls’ Crew

12:00PM Van Buren Town Board Mtg. (8/1/2017)

then Village of Baldwinsville Board Mtg. (8/3/2017)

then Albany Reports or CMS & You

3:00 PM CNY Large Scale Railway Society (7/15/2014)

3:45 PM Flowers of the Baldwinsville Public Library

4:15 PM Tiffany Treasures (2005)

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Classic Baker Football vs. C.N.S. (10/17/14)

8:00 PM BEE a Good Sport: Girls’ Crew

9:00 PM Van Buren Town Board Mtg. (8/1/2017)

then Village of Baldwinsville Board Mtg. (8/3/2017)

then Albany Reports or CMS & You

Sunday, Aug. 6

9:00 AM Van Buren Town Board Mtg. (8/1/2017)

then Village of Baldwinsville Board Mtg. (8/3/2017)

then Albany Reports or CMS & You

12:00PM CNY Large Scale Railway Society (7/15/2014)

12:45 PM Flowers of the Baldwinsville Public Library

1:15 PM Tiffany Treasures (2005)

2:00 PM Cpl. Kyle Schneider Post Office Building Dedication (2013)

3:00 PM First Presbyterian Church

4:00 PM Words to Live By – Trinity Assembly of God

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Van Buren Town Board Mtg. (8/1/2017)

then Village of Baldwinsville Board Mtg. (8/3/2017)

then Albany Reports or CMS & You

9:00 PM Classic Baker Football vs. C.N.S. (10/17/14)

11:00PM BEE a Good Sport: Girls’ Crew

Monday, Aug. 7

9:00 AM CNY Large Scale Railway Society (7/15/2014)

9:45 AM Flowers of the Baldwinsville Public Library

10:15AM Tiffany Treasures (2005)

11:00AM Cpl. Kyle Schneider Post Office Building Dedication (2013)

12:00PM Classic Baker Football vs. C.N.S. (10/17/14)

2:00 PM BEE a Good Sport: Girls’ Crew

3:00 PM Van Buren Town Board Mtg. (8/1/2017)

then Village of Baldwinsville Board Mtg. (8/3/2017)

then Albany Reports or CMS & You

6:00 PM Classic Baker Football vs. C.N.S. (10/17/14)

8:00 PM BEE a Good Sport: Girls’ Crew

9:00 PM CNY Large Scale Railway Society (7/15/2014)

9:45 PM Flowers of the Baldwinsville Public Library

10:15 PM Tiffany Treasures (2005)

11:00PM Cpl. Kyle Schneider Post Office Building Dedication (2013)

Tuesday, Aug. 8

9:00 AM Classic Boys’ Volleyball Sect. 3 Semifinals vs. F/M (2013)

10:30AM Classic Baker Girls’ Volleyball vs. C.N.S. (9/28/2016)

12:00PM B’ville Com. Band @ B’ville Methodist Church (7/26/2017)

1:05 PM Syracuse Nationals Hot Rod Car Show (7/20/2017)

2:10 PM Seneca River Days: Classic Car Show 2017

2:40 PM Little Kids – Big Trucks (6/3/2017)

3:00 PM Acappella for the Fellas (2012)

5:20 PM Silk & Satin Cabaret @ Barnes & Noble (2009)

6:00 PM 1st Annual Baldwinsville Canal Arts Festival (7/6/2017)

7:05 PM Birth of a Wind Farm (2013)

8:00 PM BPL Art Show: Baskets by Alberta Herman (2005)

9:00 PM Images of America: Greater Baldwinsville – Sue McManus (2011)

10:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: John Sailsbury & Catherine Rice (2015)

11:00 PM Sodus Point Light House (2006)

Wednesday, Aug. 9

9:00 AM 1st Annual Baldwinsville Canal Arts Festival (7/6/2017)

10:05AM Birth of a Wind Farm (2013)

11:00AM BPL Art Show: Baskets by Alberta Herman (2005)

12:00PM Images of America: Greater Baldwinsville – Sue McManus (2011)

1:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: John Sailsbury & Catherine Rice (2015)

2:00 PM Sodus Point Light House (2006)

3:00 PM Classic Boys’ Volleyball Sect. 3 Semifinals vs. F/M (2013)

4:30 PM Classic Baker Girls’ Volleyball vs. C.N.S. (9/28/2016)

6:00 PM B’ville Com. Band @ B’ville Methodist Church (7/26/2017)

7:05 PM Syracuse Nationals Hot Rod Car Show (7/20/2017)

8:10 PM Seneca River Days: Classic Car Show 2017

8:40 PM Little Kids – Big Trucks (6/3/2017)

9:00 PM Acappella for the Fellas (2012)

11:20PM Silk & Satin Cabaret @ Barnes & Noble (2009)

Thursday, Aug. 10

9:00 AM Acappella for the Fellas (2012)

11:20AM Silk & Satin Cabaret @ Barnes & Noble (2009)

12:00 PM 1st Annual Baldwinsville Canal Arts Festival (7/6/2017)

1:05 PM Birth of a Wind Farm (2013)

2:00 PM BPL Art Show: Baskets by Alberta Herman (2005)

3:00 PM Images of America: Greater Baldwinsville – Sue McManus (2011)

4:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: John Sailsbury & Catherine Rice (2015)

5:00 PM Sodus Point Light House (2006)

6:00 PM Classic Boys’ Volleyball Sect. 3 Semifinals vs. F/M (2013)

7:30 PM Classic Baker Girls’ Volleyball vs. C.N.S. (9/28/2016)

9:00 PM B’ville Com. Band @ B’ville Methodist Church (7/26/2017)

10:05PM Syracuse Nationals Hot Rod Car Show (7/20/2017)

11:10PM Seneca River Days: Classic Car Show 2017

11:40PM Little Kids – Big Trucks (6/3/2017)

Friday, Aug. 11

9:00 AM B’ville Com. Band @ B’ville Methodist Church (7/26/2017)

10:05AM Syracuse Nationals Hot Rod Car Show (7/20/2017)

11:10AM Seneca River Days: Classic Car Show 2017

11:40AM Little Kids – Big Trucks (6/3/2017)

12:00PM Acappella for the Fellas (2012)

2:20 PM Silk & Satin Cabaret @ Barnes & Noble (2009)

3:00 PM 1st Annual Baldwinsville Canal Arts Festival (7/6/2017)

4:05 PM Birth of a Wind Farm (2013)

5:00 PM BPL Art Show: Baskets by Alberta Herman (2005)

6:00 PM Images of America: Greater Baldwinsville – Sue McManus (2011)

7:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: John Sailsbury & Catherine Rice (2015)

8:00 PM Sodus Point Light House (2006)

9:00 PM Classic Boys’ Volleyball Sect. 3 Semifinals vs. F/M (2013)

10:30PM Classic Baker Girls’ Volleyball vs. C.N.S. (9/28/2016)

