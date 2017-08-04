Read Kerrin Conklin’s complaint against CNY SPCA board, vet

Kerrin Conklin was hired in January as executive director of the CNYSPCA. Here, she poses with Boston terrier mix Holly in front of a banner with the CNYSPCA’s new slogan, “New beginnings.” (Photo by Ashley M. Casey)

By Ashley M. Casey

Staff Writer

Former CNY SPCA Executive Director Kerrin Conklin is suing the organization’s board of directors and a veterinarian for $4.15 million in damages, claiming she was wrongfully terminated.

Conklin’s lawsuit, which was filed in state Supreme Court on July 31, also accuses the board and vet Stacy Laxen of defamation, infliction of emotional pain and other charges.

Conklin said Laxen led a campaign for her termination, encouraging staff members to submit letters to the board. She said the board also made false statements to the media about her.

The damages for which Conklin is suing are broken down as follows in her complaint:

❖ Actual financial harm against [Conklin] in excess of $2 million

❖ Infliction of emotional pain, $1 million

❖ Damage to reputation, $1 million

❖ Breach of contract against the CNY SPCA, $150,000

❖ Punitive damages against Laxen as to be determined by a jury

“I am not suing the shelter for any monetary damages; I am suing the board for reinstatement and possible damages,” Conklin told Syracuse.com.

If she is awarded the damages, Conklin said she will donate the money to an area animal refuge. The board’s insurance would cover the damages if a court ruled in Conklin’s favor.

The organization’s board of directors fired Conklin in late May after she authorized the euthanization of 17 cats that had been exposed to ringworm. Conklin said in her complaint that she opposed euthanization, but staff told her it was the only option.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story