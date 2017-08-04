 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Manlius Political Breakfast scheduled for Aug. 8

Aug 04, 2017 Eagle Bulletin, News, Things to Do

Manlius Political Breakfast scheduled for Aug. 8

By Hayleigh Gowans

Staff Writer

Residents in Manlius will have the opportunity to meet candidates for upcoming November elections at the annual Political Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at the Cavalry Club in Manlius.

The Political Breakfast, sponsored by the Greater Manlius Chamber of Commerce, is held each August to give candidates a chance to introduce themselves to the community and state why they are most qualified for the seat they are running for.

The cost to attend the breakfast is $12 per person, and interested attendees must R.S.V.P. in advance by calling the chamber at 315-637-4760 or emailing GreaterManlius@windstream.net.

The following is a compilation of candidates who have agreed to speak at the event so far.

  • Syracuse Mayoral Candidates: Raymond Blackwell, Alfonso Davis, Howie Hawkins Juanita Perez-Williams and Laura Lavine.
  • Onondaga County Legislature 10th District: Mark Matt and Kevin Holmquist.
  • Onondaga County Legislature 3rd District: Pete Ludden.
  • Manlius Town Supervisor Candidates: Ed Theobald and Nancy Durkin.
  • Manlius Town Clerk: Allison Webber.
  • Manlius Town Board: Karen Green, Sara Bollinger, Dave Marnell, Patrick Donnelly and Vince Giordano.
  • Manlius Town Receiver of Taxes: Laura Peschel and Elvis Mehmedovic.
  • Manlius Town Justice: Tim McMahon.
  • Manlius Highway Supervisor: Rob Cushing
  • Onondaga County Court Judge: Laurin Haddad
  • Surrogate Court Judge: Loretta Kilpatrick and Mary Keib-Smith.
  • Family Court Judge: Michelle Pirro Bailey

Comment on this Story

Hayleigh Gowans

I am a reporter for the Eagle Bulletin and Cazenovia Republican at Eagle News. I report on topics ranging from town and village government, business, news and features. I am a 2014 graduate of the Roy H. Park School of Communications and have a degree in Journalism and a minor in Psychology.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball bcsd Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime election ESM F-M Fayetteville-Manlius football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill