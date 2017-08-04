Manlius Political Breakfast scheduled for Aug. 8

By Hayleigh Gowans

Staff Writer

Residents in Manlius will have the opportunity to meet candidates for upcoming November elections at the annual Political Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at the Cavalry Club in Manlius.

The Political Breakfast, sponsored by the Greater Manlius Chamber of Commerce, is held each August to give candidates a chance to introduce themselves to the community and state why they are most qualified for the seat they are running for.

The cost to attend the breakfast is $12 per person, and interested attendees must R.S.V.P. in advance by calling the chamber at 315-637-4760 or emailing GreaterManlius@windstream.net.

The following is a compilation of candidates who have agreed to speak at the event so far.

Syracuse Mayoral Candidates: Raymond Blackwell, Alfonso Davis, Howie Hawkins Juanita Perez-Williams and Laura Lavine.

Onondaga County Legislature 10th District: Mark Matt and Kevin Holmquist.

Onondaga County Legislature 3rd District: Pete Ludden.

Manlius Town Supervisor Candidates: Ed Theobald and Nancy Durkin.

Manlius Town Clerk: Allison Webber.

Manlius Town Board: Karen Green, Sara Bollinger, Dave Marnell, Patrick Donnelly and Vince Giordano.

Manlius Town Receiver of Taxes: Laura Peschel and Elvis Mehmedovic.

Manlius Town Justice: Tim McMahon.

Manlius Highway Supervisor: Rob Cushing

Onondaga County Court Judge: Laurin Haddad

Surrogate Court Judge: Loretta Kilpatrick and Mary Keib-Smith.

Family Court Judge: Michelle Pirro Bailey

