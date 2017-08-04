Local student honored by colleges, universities

Emma Katherine Dudley, of Cazenovia, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester at University of Rochester.

Jeanette Cudney, of Cazenovia, was named to the dean’s list for the 2017 spring semester at Le Moyne College.

Victoria Eshbaugh, of Cazenovia, was named to the dean’s list for the 2017 spring semester at Le Moyne College.

Robin Ormsby, of Cazenovia, was named to the dean’s list for the 2017 spring semester at Le Moyne College.

Amanda Powers, of Cazenovia, was named to the dean’s list for the 2017 spring semester at Le Moyne College.

Mya Walters, of Cazenovia, was named to the dean’s list for the 2017 spring semester at Le Moyne College.

Mathew Gavula, of Cazenovia, recently graduated from Le Moyne College, with a Bachelor of Arts in English, made the Spring 2017 dean’s list.

Erin Haube, of Cazenovia, recently graduated from Le Moyne College, with a Bachelor of Science in nursing, made the Spring 2017 dean’s list.

Marie Sugio, from Cazenovia, recently graduated from Le Moyne College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications.

Conner Polsin, of Cazenovia, graduated magna cum laude from Ithaca College’s School of Humanities and Sciences with a degree in culture and communication.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story