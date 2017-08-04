 

Letter: Thank goodness for wonderful people

Aug 04, 2017 Eagle Bulletin, Your Opinion

To the editor:

To all cat lovers: if you’ve ever visited the Cat Adoption Center at the Petsmart store in DeWitt, you have probably met Janice Venditte. If you haven’t, you’re missing out on a real treat. She greets everyone with a warm, friendly smile, talks with you a while, then suggests which cat or kitten would be ideal for you, your family and your home.

It won’t take long for you to realize that Janice is one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet, and for all the cats and kittens who pass through the adoption center and her own home, where she fosters cats and kittens until they can be adopted, the most personal and loving care they could possibly receive.

Janice gives so much of herself and her heart is truly into what she does with newborn kittens and elderly cats that have been left abandoned and homeless. There are so many that get a chance at life because of her dedication to finding good homes for all that come her way. She does this all as a volunteer, but truly feels warmly rewarded every time one of her “babies” gets adopted to a good home. Thank God there are people out there like her.

Maryellen Fortunato

Florida, visiting Syracuse

