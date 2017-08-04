LETTER: Conklin says CNY SPCA lawsuit ‘about the job and the animals’

To the editor:

Understandably, many of you have wondered how I could file a complaint seeking “$4.15 million” from the very agency and animals I claim to love. You ask because you care deeply about the animals.

In return I ask you to keep an open mind, and please let the story unfold.

It has never been my intention to take a single cent from the shelter’s animals! On the contrary, they are the reason the complaint was filed. My truest and deepest hope is that that I will be reinstated as executive director so that I can continue the vital work of bringing positive, progressive changes that make their lives better.

Please know that it’s not about the money and never has been. It is entirely about the job and the animals. My complaint is with the CNY SPCA Board as well as the veterinarian, and as I have said previously, I would instantly waive every penny of damages claimed against the board to have that job back.

The money, if any were to be awarded, would not come from the CNY SPCA and would not impact the animals, the programs, staffing or medical care. It would come from insurance the board carries for such actions.

If a jury awards damages and I am reinstated, I would put that money directly back into the shelter, by personally funding capital improvements to the facility to advance the living conditions of the animals, and by establishing a trust to ensure the continued financial support of the shelter well into the future.

If a jury awards damages but I am not reinstated, I would invest those funds in a local animal refuge that was humane, progressive and open — a refuge that would provide the quality care and conditions that I had hoped to bring the CNYSPCA.”

Kerrin Conklin

Former CNY SPCA Director

