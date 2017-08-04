 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Come gaze at the stars at Beaver Lake Nature Center

Aug 04, 2017 Baldwinsville Messenger, Outdoors

Come gaze at the stars at Beaver Lake Nature Center

At 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, Beaver Lake Nature Center welcomes the CNY Observers for an introductory program about the night sky, focusing on planets and other objects observable during August and September. This outdoor lecture will cover some simple ways to learn the constellations, as well as details about meteor showers (including the Perseid meteor shower), observing satellites and the International Space Station. The planet Saturn will rule the night sky this summer, along with the dwarf planet Ceres and Neptune. This program is free with admission to the Nature Center but pre-registration is required.

In case of cloudy weather, an alternative “cloud date” is scheduled for 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17.

Comment on this Story

LETTER: Conklin says CNY SPCA lawsuit ‘about the job and the animals’
Ashley M. Casey

Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball bcsd Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime election ESM F-M Fayetteville-Manlius football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill