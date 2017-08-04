Area Police Blotters: Weeks of July 9 to 28

DeWitt

Jacob Irving, 22, of Otisco, was arrested July 28 and charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person and harassment.

Barrett Scanlon, 33, of Syracuse, was arrested July 26 and charged with a registration violation, no insurance, aggravated unlicensed operation, switched plates and an aggravated unlicensed operation previous conviction.

Willie Word, 47, of Syracuse, was arrested July 23 and charged with petit larceny.

Ricki Simmons, 22, of Rochester, was arrested July 23 and charged with false personation and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Jessica DelPriore, 28, of Syracuse, was arrested July 22 and charged with endangering the welfare.

Marcel Orr, 26, of Syracuse, was arrested July 22 and charged with petit larceny.

Christopher Reynolds, 54, of Syracuse, was arrested July 22 and charged with petit larceny.

Jonathan Santiago, 25, of Syracuse, was arrested July 20 and charged with petit larceny.

Kenneth Williams, 52, of Syracuse, was arrested July 20 and charged with petit larceny.

Timothy LaRussa, 19, of Fayetteville, was arrested July 19 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Johneesha Rogers, 27, of DeWitt, was arrested July 19 and charged with assault, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.

Michelle Henderson, 29, of Liverpool, was arrested July 17 and charged with petit larceny.

Manlius

Amos J. Woodrum, 50, of Palmer Avenue, Syracuse, was arrested July 27 on an arrest warrant for petit larceny, driving across a hazard marker, refusal to take breath test and a DWI.

Meghan K. Louer, 36, of Helfer Lane, Minoa, was arrested July 27 and charged with a common law DWI, a DWI with a blood alcohol concentration of more than .08 percent, failure to keep right and passing a red light.

Mark A. Wise, 59, of Charles Avenue, Solvay, was arrested July 25 and charged with criminal contempt in the second degree.

David L. Gallagher, 24, of Grand Street, Oneida, was arrested July 25 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, speeding and operating out of class.

Natosia L. Holmes, 26, of James Street, Syracuse, was arrested July 22 and charged with aggravated harassment in the second degree.

Paul C. Mills Jr., 28, of Warren Street, Fayetteville, was arrested July 21 and charged with criminal mischief in the fourth degree.

Phillip S. Montero, 51, of E. Ridge Drive, Fayetteville, was arrested July 19 and charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Me Nga, 34, of Griffin Street, Syracuse, was arrested July 9 and charged with grand larceny in the third degree.

