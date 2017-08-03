OUR VIEW: Plastic bag ban about more than the environment

The proposed law to ban plastic grocery bags through Madison County, currently being considered by the county board of supervisors, has received much discussion and been the subject of three public hearings, as we have reported. At every public hearing, and in the correspondence received by the board, the majority of opinions about the law is that the county must do it to protect the environment because plastic bags are such a heinous, nature-killing disease. And while the environmental aspect of this issue is important — and effectively tugs on people’s emotions — it is not the only issue to consider.

And not the only issue that must be considered.

Every action has a reaction, and the consequences on small business owners of this proposed law is big. Small businesses battle constantly to balance cost versus profit (more difficult in New York state than almost anywhere else because of the oppressing taxes), and forcing businesses to shift from plastic bags that cost 4 cents each, to paper bags that cost 25 cents each, is a big deal. Yes, some people will bring reuseable bags to the store, but, realistically, most people will not. They will continue to rely on businesses to supply bags for their purchases which, under the proposed law, must be paper. In addition to costing more, paper bags are heavier and cost more to ship, and are bulkier so take up more storage space — all costs for businesses. These are just a few of the very real effects this new law would have on small business owners.

On top of the business considerations, there is simply the issue of freedom. Freedom of choice is a staple of American democracy. We currently have the choice to use plastic, paper or reusable bags when we shop; businesses have the choice to offer plastic, paper or reusable bags for their patrons. This law removes that choice and forces a lifestyle choice on all of us that we may not want. Is that free market democracy, or a European style socialism aimed at removing freedoms from some for the “greater good”?

Want to prevent plastic bag litter? Start by consumers pressuring stores to completely fill your plastic bags with items before placing it back in your cart — don’t let clerks put one or two items in there as they typically do and then load you with 30 bags when 10 will probably do. Have plastic bag recycle bins out in plain sight and easy to access spaces — something most stores do not have. And enforce the littering laws currently on the books — forcing everyone to use paper and reusable bags will not stop litterers; it will simply change the items we see littering the streets.

