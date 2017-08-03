DeWitt, Manlius PD to participate in ‘Cops on Top’ fundraiser

DeWitt Police Chief James Hildmann, Captain John Anton and Sergeant Chase Bilodeau stand on the roof of the East Syracuse Dunkin Donuts to raise money for the Aug. 5, 2016 event. (DeWitt Police Facebook)

Event raises money for Special Olympics New York

On Friday, Aug. 4, community members are invited to visit participating Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants in Central New York to attend the sit-in to support the officers, visit with Special Olympics athletes and their families, and make donations to Special Olympics New York.

Dunkin’ Donuts will offer guests a coupon for a free doughnut as a thank you when guests make a monetary donation to the organization. The Town of Manlius Police Department and DeWitt Police Department will be participating in this event on this day at local Dunkin’ Donuts locations.

“Dunkin’ Donuts is honored to support the vital efforts and programs of Special Olympics New York to enhance the lives of both children and adults with developmental disabilities,” said Dunkin’ Donuts Field Marketing Manager Eric Stensland. “We’re thrilled to be able to partner with our network of generous guests to support this important organization.”

The following Central New York Dunkin’ Donuts locations will be participating: 2244 Downer Street, Baldwinsville; 34 E. Genesee Street, Baldwinsville; 135 Albany Street, Cazenovia; 900 West Genesee Street, Chittenango; 818 N. Main Street, North Syracuse; 4206 State Route 31, Clay; 6681 Collamer Road, Dewitt; 4 Chevy Drive, East Syracuse; 105 Route 104, Oswego; 501 E Genesee Street, Fayetteville; 314 South 2nd Street, Fulton; 409 7th North Street, Liverpool; 4744 Buckley Road, Liverpool; 7281 Oswego Road, Liverpool; 7645 Oswego Road, Liverpool; 306 Fayette Street, Manlius; 2723 Brewerton Road, Mattydale; 5194 Taft Road, North Syracuse; 1147 Patterson Street, Ogdensburg; 649 N. Salina Street, Syracuse; 2921 James Street, Syracuse; and 1909 Teall Avenue, Syracuse.

All contributions generated from the campaign will support Special Olympics New York programs for Central New York families. The initiative has generated more than $176,000 since its inception in 2012.

Special Olympics New York, is a not-for-profit organization working to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-style sports for children and adults with developmental disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympic athletes and the community.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story