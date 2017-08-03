Canton Woods: Thanks to the Rotary for a great summer picnic

By Ruth Troy

Director

On Wednesday, July 26, The Rotary Club of Baldwinsville hosted a fantastic summer picnic at Canton Woods for seniors of Baldwinsville. It was an evening filled with fun, friends and food! This event has become a summer time favorite. Thank you to the Rotary Club for their generosity and dedication to the community.

Canton Woods Car Show is a favorite summer tradition. Canton Woods’ eighth annual Car Show is scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. Monday Aug. 7. The rain date is Monday, Aug. 14. Plan to spend a fun evening enjoying classic cars, great music and maybe even a burger at Canton Woods.Edit Details

Kripalu “Chair Optional” Yoga is coming to Canton Woods in September! The class will be taught by Kripalu Yoga Instructor Yvonne Martin. A free demo class is planned for 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11. The class will be six sessions from Sept. 18 to Nov 6 (no class on Columbus Day Oct. 9 or Oct 16). The class fee is $60 (register by Sept. 11 and pay early bird price of only $50). Kripalu Yoga is a mindful, soothing practice that emphasis compassionate self-acceptance, and is adaptable to every person and every body. If you are new to Yoga and not sure if a mat or a chair is right for you, this is an ideal setting to come find out what works best for you.

Canton Woods is a Food Sense location. Food $en$e is a monthly food buying co-op for anyone who wants to stretch their grocery dollars. This program is open to everyone. The Food Sense package is $20.50. There are also additional items, (specials) available for purchase each month. The deadline for August is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14. The order pick up date is Wednesday, Aug. 23. For more details call the center at (315) 638-4536.

Art Group will meet at Canton Woods 2 p.m. on Tuesdays, Aug. 8 and Aug. 22. This group is facilitated by retired B’ville art teacher, Mike Conway, and focuses on drawing and painting. Bring your sketchbook and art supplies.

Health Insurance Information Counseling and Assistance Program (HIICAP). A HIICAP representative from Onondaga County Office for Aging is available at Canton Woods 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7. They offer free and unbiased information and assistance regarding Medicare Prescription Drug Plans, Medicare Advantage, Medigap Supplemental Plans, EPIC-NYS Prescription Benefit for Seniors, Extra Help Low Income Subsidy, Medicare Saving Program.

On Tuesday, Aug. 8, Canton Woods welcomes The Stan Colella All Star Band! The band will perform at 10 a.m. This will be a wonderful performance you will want to see.

Thursday, Aug. 10, George Leija returns to Canton Woods. George plays all your favorites so spend the afternoon at Canton Woods and sing along to your favorite tunes.

National Grid Consumer Advocate will be at Canton Woods at 11 a.m. Tuesday Aug. 8. If you have any questions or concerns about your National Grid Account, the Advocate is here to help.

AARP Defensive Driving class is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 5. The class is 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Classes fill up quickly. Call Canton Woods for more information and to sign up; (315) 638-4536.

Senior Nutrition. You can enjoy lunch at the center. Canton Woods is a senior nutrition lunch site on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Make a reservation at (315) 638-4536 and stop by at noon for lunch. The nutrition program is open to anyone 60 years of age and older. Suggested donation is $3.

Wondering what’s for lunch? On Friday, Aug. 11, the menu includes sliced turkey and spinach on a whole wheat Kaiser served with roasted red pepper spread, potato medley, California blend vegetables and tapioca pudding. Make a reservation and join us for lunch!

Canton Woods Senior Center is located at 76 Canton St. in Baldwinsville. The center is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To learn more, call (315) 638-4536 or visit baldwinsville.org/departments/cantonwoods.

